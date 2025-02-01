Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

