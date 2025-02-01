Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -23.22 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery bought 156,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $2,129,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,124.70. The trade was a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

