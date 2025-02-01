Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 223.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NTB stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

