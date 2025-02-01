Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 142 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after purchasing an additional 254,985 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

KEYS opened at $178.19 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $180.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

