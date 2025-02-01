Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 548 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 350,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 306,343 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW opened at $59.96 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

