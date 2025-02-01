Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,079.65. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.69.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TYL opened at $602.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $638.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $598.48 and its 200 day moving average is $588.85.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

