Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Exelon by 92.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 63.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.