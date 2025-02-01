Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$9.67. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$254.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.10). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6037736 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade acquired 15,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,248.88. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,612 shares of company stock worth $157,868. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

