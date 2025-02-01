Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 910.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,529,000 after buying an additional 329,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

