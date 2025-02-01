Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 52,434 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

