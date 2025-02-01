Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

