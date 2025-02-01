Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,344 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 401,943 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

