Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

