Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 219.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.23. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

