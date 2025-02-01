Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 42,438 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.