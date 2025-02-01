Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 703.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 207.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

