Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 101 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Creative Planning boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 88.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in GoDaddy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $593,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $4,256,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.07.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

