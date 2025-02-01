Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

