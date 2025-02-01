Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 535,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 18,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 10.3 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.50 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

