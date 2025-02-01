Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

