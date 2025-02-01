Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

