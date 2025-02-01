Fifth Third Bancorp Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GSK were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in GSK by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 11,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

