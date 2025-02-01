Fifth Third Bancorp Has $178,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of RBC opened at $348.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $240.36 and a 12 month high of $364.96.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

