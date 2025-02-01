Fifth Third Bancorp Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $202.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.36 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

