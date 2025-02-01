Fifth Third Bancorp Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $54,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,999 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1,585.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2,840.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

