Fifth Third Bancorp Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.