Fifth Third Bancorp Has $240,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $124.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.