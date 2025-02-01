Fifth Third Bancorp Has $304,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

