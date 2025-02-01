Fifth Third Bancorp Has $318,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

