Fifth Third Bancorp Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

Shares of EME stock opened at $448.52 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.99 and a 12 month high of $545.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.82.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

