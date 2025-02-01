Fifth Third Bancorp Has $346,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $253.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.65 and its 200 day moving average is $217.49.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,924. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.47.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

