Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

