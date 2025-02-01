Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average is $171.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

