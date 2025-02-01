Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,829.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,342.66 and a 12 month high of $1,842.48. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,751.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,640.90.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

