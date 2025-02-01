Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,362 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Celanese by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 152,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Celanese's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

