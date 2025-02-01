Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 268.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $37.51 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

