Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 155.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $154,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.8 %

VONV stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

