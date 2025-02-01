Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of RNP opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

