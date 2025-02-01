Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,478 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 55.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.60 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

