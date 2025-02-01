Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 161 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AAON were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 691.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AAON by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,411.20. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $7,663,726. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

