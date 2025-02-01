Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 189 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,343,000 after buying an additional 69,643 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,530,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 872,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

FNF stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

