Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 224 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 302,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

NYSE EHC opened at $98.99 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

