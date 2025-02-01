Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 245 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,476,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after buying an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 490,389 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 780,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 381,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 393,397 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $28,391,461.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 560,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,451,790.19. This trade represents a 41.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $28,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEF opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

