Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,764 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 84.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

