Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,100 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.