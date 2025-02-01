Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 409 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Unum Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNM opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,355.24. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,051,079.50. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,914 shares of company stock worth $7,677,945 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

