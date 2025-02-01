Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,393 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qorvo by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Qorvo by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

Shares of QRVO opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

