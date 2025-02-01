Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 45 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $347.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.83. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

