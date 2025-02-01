Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 45,082 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,082 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 44,115 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

