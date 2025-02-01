Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 675 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HGV opened at $41.25 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.